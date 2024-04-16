YouTube Expands Crackdown on Third-Party Ad-Blocker Apps

Late last year, YouTube finally began cracking down on ad blockers. The company encouraged users who blocked ads to upgrade to YouTube Premium and disabled all videos if they refused. This year, the video service is expanding the enforcement of its ad-blocker policy by setting its sights on third-party apps that allow viewers to skirt advertisements. On Monday, YouTube posted an update on its support site about third-party apps .

As the company explains, blocking ads prevents creators from being rewarded for viewership. The fewer ads YouTube runs, the less it's able to pay creators. There isn't exactly an abundance of ad-blocking YouTube apps available. YouTube Vanced was the most notable third-party app, but the developers shut it down in 2022 after receiving a cease-and-desist letter from Google.

Youtube Ad-Blocker Third-Party Apps Enforcement Buffering Error Messages

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BGR / 🏆 234. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

YouTube’s ad blocker crackdown now includes third-party appsYouTube is extending its ad blocking crackdown to third-party apps. The platform says users watching YouTube through an ad blocker app might see an error message.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

Neil Gaiman's Dead Boy Detectives is getting the Netflix treatmentAfter The Sandman, the streaming platform expands its Neil Gaiman universe with another adaptation in April

Source: TheAVClub - 🏆 340. / 59 Read more »

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Is Getting a FREE Comic SpecialYoung Jedi Adventures expands to comics!

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Mexico’s Love for the 90s Expands Via Bobo Producciones’ New Label, Management and A&R BranchesMexico's Bobo Productions expands its 90s focus with a new label, Bobo Music.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

Green Lantern #10 Review: The Lantern Rebellion BeginsGreen Lantern 10 expands a cosmic battle.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

IXO™ 2024: South Korea's Largest Web3 Roadshow Expands LineupIXO™ 2024: South Korea's Largest Web3 Roadshow Expands Lineup

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »