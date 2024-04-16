YouTube Expands Crackdown on Third-Party Ad-Blocker Apps

Late last year, YouTube finally began cracking down on ad blockers. The company encouraged users who blocked ads to upgrade to YouTube Premium and disabled all videos if they refused. This year, the video service is expanding the enforcement of its ad-blocker policy by setting its sights on third-party apps that allow viewers to skirt advertisements. On Monday, YouTube posted an update on its support site about third-party apps .
As the company explains, blocking ads prevents creators from being rewarded for viewership. The fewer ads YouTube runs, the less it's able to pay creators. There isn't exactly an abundance of ad-blocking YouTube apps available. YouTube Vanced was the most notable third-party app, but the developers shut it down in 2022 after receiving a cease-and-desist letter from Google.
Youtube Ad-Blocker Third-Party Apps Enforcement Buffering Error Messages
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »
Source: TheAVClub - 🏆 340. / 59 Read more »
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »
Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »
Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »