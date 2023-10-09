Youthforia backlash: TikTok creators say beauty industry still has an inclusivity problem

Black creators on TikTok expressed their disappointment toward makeup brand Youthforia after it recently launched its skincare-infused foundation Date Night, with a shade range they say is not inclusive of deeper skin tones. Beauty creators have been calling out brands for their lack of inclusive foundation shades for a while.

She said the foundation later looked gray, which was a common complaint among reviewers with deeper complexions. Beauty creator Priscilla Oluwasola, 22, said company's foundation launch made it seem like Black consumers were an afterthought to them. “I feel like people need diversity in their teams,” she said.

