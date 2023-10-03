Your world in 10 minutes: Listen to Reuters journalists talk about McCarthy's ouster and other top news

has investors around the world spooked and banners say the sons of El Chapo have banned fentanyl production - but what do they really mean?Follow on Apple, Google or Spotify. Listen on the Reuters app. Read the episode transcript.

has investors around the world spooked and banners say the sons of El Chapo have banned fentanyl production - but what do they really mean?Follow on Apple , Google or Spotify . Listen on the Reuters app. Read the episode transcript.

Read more:

Reuters »

US Rep Gaetz says he will try to unseat House Speaker McCarthy this week By ReutersUS Rep Gaetz says he will try to unseat House Speaker McCarthy this week

Kevin McCarthy ousted as House speaker live updates: House votes to remove McCarthy as speakerRepublican Rep. Kevin McCarthy has been voted out of his Speaker of the House role in a move prompted by Rep. Matt Gaetz. Follow the Post’s live coverage for the latest updates, reactions and analy…

Kevin McCarthy ousted by US House Republicans in historic vote By ReutersKevin McCarthy ousted by US House Republicans in historic vote

Gaetz says he will seek to oust McCarthy as speaker this week. 'Bring it on,' McCarthy says -WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Matt Gaetz said Sunday he will try to remove House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a fellow Republican, from his leadership position this week after McCarthy relied on Democratic support to pass legislation that avoided a government shutdown. “Bring it on,” McCarthy responded. Gaetz, a longtime McCarthy nemesis, said in broadcast interviews that McCarthy was in “brazen, material breach” of agreements he...

Gaetz says he will seek to oust McCarthy as speaker this week. 'Bring it on,' McCarthy says -WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Matt Gaetz said Sunday he will try to remove House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a fellow Republican, from his leadership position this week after McCarthy relied on Democratic support to pass legislation that avoided a government shutdown. “Bring it on,” McCarthy responded. Gaetz, a longtime McCarthy nemesis, said in broadcast interviews that McCarthy was in “brazen, material breach” of agreements he...

World Bank keeps China 2023 GDP growth forecast but cuts 2024 outlook By ReutersWorld Bank keeps China 2023 GDP growth forecast but cuts 2024 outlook