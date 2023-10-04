Your genes may stop you being vegetarian, scientists say

According to new research from Northwestern University, your ability to stick to a strict vegetarian diet might actually come down to your genes.
"This suggests that many people who would like to be vegetarian are unable to stick to a strict vegetarian diet," study author and Professor Emeritus of pathology at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine, Nabeel Yaseen, told.
A genome-wide association study is a scientific research method that involves rapidly scanning the DNA of a group of individuals to find distinctive markers of a particular disease (or in this case lifestyle). Using this method, the team identified three genetic variants that were more common in people with a strict vegetarian diet. headtopics.com
Sylvain Charlebois, a professor in environmental studies and scientific director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University, in Canada, explained how these genes could impact our capacity to adhere to a strict vegetarian diet.
"We need to be careful with how we interpret the results of this study," Charlebois said."Food is culture, it is about traditions, and most importantly, it is inherently personal. While genetics may play a role, it's important not to oversimplify the complexity of human dietary habits based solely on genetic markers. headtopics.com