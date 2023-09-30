'Your Father Chose His Bloodline Over His People': 1 Secret About Superman's Father Transforms Clark's Relationship to Krypton

The darkest secret of Superman’s father. Superman fans know that Clark Kent is the Last Son of Krypton for a reason. Long before he was ever keeping the Earth safe from the likes of Lex Luthor or Brainiac, Superman lived on his native planet Krypton.

Unfortunately, the first few months of Kal-El's infancy were fraught with danger as the baby's father Jor-El discovered that the planet was close to dying. With no other option, Jor-El sent baby Kal-El to Earth in a rocket for a chance at life. It wouldn't be until Clark was older that he discovered that he was the survivor of a dead world. While Superman has taken to his adopted home, a part of him is curious about the world fate denied him.

Superman's Father Chose Him Over Krypton's People In Adventures of Superman #18 by J.T. Krul and Marcus To, Superman is in the Fortress of Solitude, talking with General Zod, who is imprisoned in the Phantom Zone. Zod says that Jor-El was responsible for trapping him in the liminal prison and implores Superman to ask the computer simulation of Jor-El to find out the truth. Superman activates the simulation and discovers that Zod isn't lying.

