Your Apple Watch tracks your time in daylight. Here’s why.

Your smartwatch tracks your steps and sleep. Now, the makers of the Apple Watch want to track your sunshine.

Apple’s Time in Daylight feature uses the watch’s ambient light sensor, as well as its GPS and motion sensors, to detect whether a person is outside. Clouds, shade and even a long-sleeve shirt can affect results. The feature is available on Apple Watch Series 6 or later models.

Live well every day with tips and guidance on food, fitness and mental health, delivered to your inbox every Thursday.but you may need to know if you are spending enough time outside."Until the Industrial Revolution, 150 years ago, we have lived our entire evolutionary history outdoors all day, every day," he said. "What is abnormal is that we now spend our lives inside and briefly pop outside.

But exposure to daylight has been shown to help boost the body’s production of vitamin D, mitigate digital eyestrain, regulate a person’s circadian rhythm and increase alertness and mood.helps the body absorb calcium to build and maintain strong bones.

Around noon on a summer day, in general, people with lighter skin complexions need to spend only 10 to 15 minutes outdoors. But never let your skin burn or even redden and protect your skin with For people with darker skin tones, it can take up to 10 times longer for the skin to get enough ultraviolet light to produce the same amount of vitamin D, Holick said.

Experts recommend spending time in the sun between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. In the morning and the late afternoon, much of the ultraviolet light from the sun is absorbed by the ozone. In the winter, when one hemisphere tilts away from the sun, it becomes even harder to be exposed to the ultraviolet light.

