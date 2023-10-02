Your anxiety questions, answered by experts

It may feel like excessive worry or heightened fear, or it might manifest in physical symptoms like a racing heart or"Anxiety can be both good or bad — it's a spectrum, like most emotions," says Dr. Jessica Gomez, executive director and clinical psychologist at Momentous Institute, a youth mental health organization.

Evolutionarily, anxiety grew out of understandable responses to dangerous stimuli, like the reaction to the threat of a wild animal attack, for example. 86% of kids report worrying, survey finds. Here's what parents can do to help.

It can also depend on what type of anxiety disorder someone is dealing with. A panic disorder, for example, where people experience panic attacks, are particularly characterized by certain physical symptoms, says clinical psychologist Dr. Aron Tendler.

While these can certainly be symptoms of anxiety, Sen says they could also be symptoms of other systemic disorders, so it's important to understand the context when they come on and is a sign to get professionally evaluated. Anyone can feel anxious sometimes — think of nerves before a big presentation — but determining if you have an anxiety disorder takes a medical diagnosis.

People with anxiety can experience a range of symptoms, Gomez says, including both mental ones — like excessive worry — and physical symptoms, which can include:"It can really be a range, and it just depends on the age and how long the person has been suffering with anxiety," Gomez says.

"Panic attacks are extreme expressions of racing heart, shortness of breath, feelings of nausea and sometimes people think that they're going crazy," he says.

"There is that distinction. It's mostly a matter of degree of how strong and severe the symptoms are — how persistent they are and if they're affecting your normal level of functioning," Sen says."It's when it really is affecting your life and this persistence that people need to get help."

While it can be easy to search symptoms on the internet and attempt to self-diagnose, an actual diagnosis has to come from a medical professional.

"As a psychologist, I'm going to ask, how is it impacting your life? What has been the duration of the symptoms? The onset of the symptoms?" Gomez explains of an evaluation."We do a very thorough clinical interview and background history. It's not just something you diagnose in two minutes."There are treatment options for anxiety, including mindfulness practices, therapies and medications.

No matter what's causing it, seeking help from a professional can give you specific strategies or interventions to deal with anxiety, Gomez explains.

"It might look different for everyone, but there are a lot of solutions and coping skills that can be learned to manage anxiety. And I say the word 'manage' because that's really what it is," she says."It's about learning that techniques to manage anxiety so it doesn't snowball on becomes bigger."

In addition to treatment, Sen hopes prevention will become a larger part of the conversation around both anxiety and depression.

"The more we can to prevent them the better and a lot of that is common sense things but it's remarkable how effective they are," he says, including How to help someone with anxiety

