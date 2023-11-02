Your 2023 World Series MVP: Corey 'Cookie Monster' Seager

He becomes just the second player to win World Series MVP awards for two different teams, joining Reggie Jackson (Athletics and Yankees)."It's truly incredible to have this group behind us," Seager said after being awarded his second MVP."To be world champs, now, it's crazy."

The World Series win is first piece of hardware in the team's 62-year history – a championship drought that had pre-dated the team's move to Arlington in 1972 and went all the way back to its introduction into the league as the expansion Washington Senators in 1961.

