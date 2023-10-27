Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration has identified nearly 3,400 voters who were improperly removed from the state's rolls due to probation violations — a greater number than previously acknowledged — and said Friday that local registrars have reinstated the vast majority of those individuals.

Democrats continued to be sharply critical of the error. 'First, we were told there was no problem. Then we were told it was small, contained problem. Now we’re told it is a massive problem, with numbers large enough to swing control of the General Assembly,' said Aaron Mukerjee, an attorney working as the Democratic Party of Virginia’s voter protection director. 'All of this confirms Republicans cannot be trusted with Virginians basic constitutional rights.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Report card shows Youngkin a match for centrist VirginiaNo one knows Washington secrets like Paul Bedard. This longtime D.C. reporter joined the Washington Examiner in 2012 after penning U.S. News & World Report's premiere political column, 'Washington Whispers,' for more than a decade. In addition to his Washington Secrets column, check out his signature feature, 'Liberal Media Scream. Read more ⮕

'It's pretty sweet' — Christopher Bell speaks on winning the 4EVER 400'It's pretty sweet.' — Christopher Bell spoke on winning the 4EVER 400 on Saturday, October 22. Read more ⮕

Cold War satellite images reveal nearly 400 Roman forts in the Middle EastBen Turner is a U.K. based staff writer at Live Science. He covers physics and astronomy, among other topics like tech and climate change. He graduated from University College London with a degree in particle physics before training as a journalist. Read more ⮕

Three Russian S-400 Reportedly Destroyed as Moscow Says ATACMS 'Thwarted'On Wednesday, the Russian Ministry of Defense said it had destroyed two of Ukraine's ATACMS 'over the past 24 hours.' Read more ⮕

LTA's Epic 400-Foot Airship Has Been Cleared for Take Off by the FAAThe tech exec’s company built the Pathfinder 1, which will now embark on a series of test flights in California. Read more ⮕

Bettor Holding 400/1 Ticket on Rangers-Diamondbacks World Series ExactaPro sports bettor Brad Feinberg placed a long shot futures bet on the Rangers to defeat the Diamondbacks in the 2023 World Series. He stands to win $80,000 if that ticket cashes. Read more ⮕