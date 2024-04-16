Young Woman's Terrifying Experience of Escaping a House Fire

“Hello, I am Yeira Melara, a 21-year-old who recently experienced a life-changing event. On April 14th at 12:40 am, our. It was a terrifying moment as my two brothers and I smelled smoke coming from my room. We rushed to find flames already engulfing the area. In a panic, I tried to douse the fire with water, but it spread rapidly. Next thing I see the fire spreading to my bed the flames started to get bigger and bigger.

When everyone was safely evacuated we’re told to stand in the side walk across the street. All I recall is sitting in the sidewalk watching the firefighters braking all the windows and trying to clam the fire. I watched the house I was born in raised in being engulfed in flames …this is all we had. Watching it all crumble down while having my small Chihuahua shivering in my arms was significantly devastated.

