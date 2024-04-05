Young Sheldon Season 7 Trailer Reveals Mandy and Georgie's Wedding

A new trailer for Young Sheldon season 7 shows Mandy and Georgie finally married, but Sheldon is nowhere to be seen. After quite a chaotic experience with both of their mothers meddling with their decisions, Young Sheldon season 7 , episode 6, "Baptists, Catholics and an Attempted Drowning," ended with the couple finally deciding to tie the knot.

They were initially planning on waiting a few days to go down to the courthouse but realized that the longer they delayed, the higher the chance that more drama would ensue. They opted to have a quick wedding

Young Sheldon Season 7 Trailer Mandy Georgie Wedding

