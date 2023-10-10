Young reservists fly back to Israel, say 'ready for war'

"It's been hell... I have three girl friends we haven't located, I know a lot of people who died," 21-year-old Eden said as she wheeled her suitcase to the check-in counter of Charles-de-Gaulle airport.

"I think we were well prepared in the army, after three years of military service ... I think I'm ready for war," said Eden, who had arrived in France one month earlier for work.to bring reservists back to the country, after Israel said on Monday it had called up an unprecedented 300,000 reservists.

"It was shocking. It was shocking because we weren't expecting it at all," 26-year-old Shimone said of Saturday's attacks. One of his friends was missing, and many others had already joined the army. "Currently, they are all already fully equipped. They've already started the work, so we have to join them, that's all." headtopics.com

Nearby, 22-year-old Ofir, who had been in Vietnam, said he had taken the quickest possible route, via Bangkok and Paris, to head back home, "just to be to be on the side of friends, on the side of family, on the side of all the injured and murdered people.

Read more:

Reuters »

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Israeli forces still pursuing militants in southern IsraelIsraeli forces responded to unprecedented attacks by Hamas militants from Gaza. Hezbollah said it attacked Israeli targets near the Lebanon border.

Israeli PM: 'Though Israel didn't start this war, Israel will finish it'Benjamin Netanyahu noted that though Israel was 'once defenseless,' that is 'no longer the case.'

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Israel declares war as death toll in Israel, Gaza passes 1,000Israeli forces responded to unprecedented attacks by Hamas militants from Gaza. Hezbollah said it attacked Israeli targets near the Lebanon border.

Israeli military says about 1,500 bodies of Hamas militants have been found in Israeli territoryIsraeli military says about 1,500 bodies of Hamas militants have been found in Israeli territory

Israel war enters fourth day as Israeli military says 1,500 bodies of Hamas militants foundThe Israeli military said Tuesday that it had gained control in the south and “restored full control' over the border on the fourth day of fighting after a surprise attack.

Israel-Hamas war: Israeli doctor recounts experienceDr. Ron Lobel, a doctor at Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon, says his hospital has treated more than 400 people since Saturday's attack.