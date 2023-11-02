Young Parents, UT Students Support Zoning Changes at Historic Meeting

“As long as we don’t address the cost of living crisis, we keep pushing away our working-class families to the suburbs, or away to other cities where it’s more affordable.”done by the city's housing department which pointed out how elements of the HOME initiative could encourage development of expensive homes. For duplexes and triplexes, the current proposal eliminateslimits – without making minimum lot sizes smaller, or encouraging preservation of existing homes.

Many speaking in favor of the changes are afraid they won't be able to afford to stay in Austin after school:called the changes"the best path forward for a sustainable future here in Austin – homes where we live in close proximity to our neighbors, homes where we can walk to local markets, homes where we are not restricted to one means of transportation.

Many policy details around the code changes have yet to be hammered out, such as those mentioned in the staff affordability impact analysis. But what's clear is that the young Austinites – who elected the most pro-housing Council in years and who will inherit these changes – showed their support for the changes at the meeting."Is the status quo working for anybody in this room?" asked D3 resident Sean Atkins."Even the opposition says housing is becoming unaffordable.

