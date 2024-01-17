Young Mom Demands Apology After Police Raid House with Medically Challenged Toddler Inside

A young mom in Elyria is demanding an apology after police raided a house with her medically challenged toddler inside. The mom believes that the flash bangs set off by the police caused irritations in her son's lungs and on his skin. The police claim that the search warrant had the correct address, but the mom disagrees. She argues that the police didn't do their detective work properly and now she and her toddler are suffering the consequences.

The incident was captured on a door camera video, showing a large number of officers in SWAT gear with guns drawn. The mom states that the raid was intended for a 14-year-old boy whom she and her family had never met before





WEWS » / 🏆 323. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Young Americans Choose Texas and West Virginia for RelocationA study reveals that young Americans, particularly Gen Z adults, are moving more than older generations and are opting for states like Texas and West Virginia to establish their own households. Hi headtopics.com administrator, Your posts are always a great source of information.

Source: FOX4 - 🏆 289. / 63 Read more »

Americans Share Their Demands for President BidenThe Onion asked Americans what President Biden has to do to earn their vote, and their responses range from humorous to absurd.

Source: TheOnion - 🏆 724. / 51 Read more »

Christmas Eve at Mom's HouseEvery year, my mom hosts Christmas Eve at her house, with dozens of guests and pounds of food. It’s a big event and it’s a blast. Last year, I completed the Big Task: cleaning the living room.

Source: Jezebel - 🏆 153. / 63 Read more »

Electrically Conductive 'Soil' Boosts Barley Seedling GrowthResearchers have developed an electrically conductive 'soil' for soil-less cultivation, known as hydroponics, which stimulates the growth of barley seedlings by 50%. This method can help meet the increasing food demands of the world population and enable food production in urban environments.

Source: ScienceDaily - 🏆 452. / 53 Read more »

Kristin Chenoweth Teams Up with Command for Nationwide SweepstakesActress Kristin Chenoweth partners with Command to launch a sweepstakes to nominate 'magic merrymakers' and win a cheer package. Chenoweth reveals she would nominate her mom for bringing joy and laughter to their family.

Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »

Biden's Polling Numbers Hit Rock BottomPresident Biden is facing the worst polling environment for an incumbent president one year out from an election since the advent of the polling era in the 1930s. His popularity has plummeted, and even young voters are favoring former President Donald Trump. Panic is warranted for Democrats.

Source: Slate - 🏆 716. / 51 Read more »