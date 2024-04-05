Young Miko: From Puerto Rico to Austin

Young Miko , a 26-year-old rapper from Puerto Rico , is preparing for the release of her debut album and a performance at Coachella . She is currently getting ready for a performance at the Rolling Stone 's Future of Music Showcase at South by Southwest.

Young Miko’s Debut Album ‘att.’ in Her Own WordsThe first thing you hear is my father’s voice from an old recording where I was maybe 8 or 9, and it’s a video of me drawing some hats I liked to draw, and papi talking to me. It’s more me reminiscing and nostalgic and remembering things that I went through and where I come from and where we’re at now, and what’s going to keep on happening.

