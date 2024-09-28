Young Girls Get a Taste of Golf at PGA Frisco

The PGA of America and Northern Texas PGA Foundation hosted 55 young ladies of color from the Dallas Chapter of The Links, Incorporated STEAM Academy at PGA Frisco.

“It’s an umbrella program that focuses on science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics. Our STEAM Academy was established in 2012 to innovate, motivate, and encourage our students to be STEAM-ready and career-ready for careers in the professions,” Dr. Madeline J. Anderson Thomas with the organization said.It was also a moment for these young ladies, who may not have otherwise been introduced to the game of golf, could get that first-hand experience.

“At the PGA of America, when we think about inclusion, our long-term vision and strategy is built around the idea of the game, the golf industry workforce and the golf industry supply chain truly mirroring the demographics of American,” Sandy Cross, Chief People Officer of PGA of America said.Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The student scholars from grades 7-12 in the Dallas ISD also took part in indoor chipping, putting, and full-swing classes focused on scientific and technological principles utilizing state-of-the-art technology and simulators. In addition, they learned about Black Golf History and Golf Legend, Renee Powell, who was the first Black woman to become a member of the PGA of America.

