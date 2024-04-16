Young Girl Saves Family from Burning House

A young girl is being called a hero by her own family after she ran inside her house as its roof burned to alert her sleeping mom and siblings to the grave danger. Olivia Patterson, age 6, was playing outside with a friend in a nearby yard. That's when she realized that the roof of her family's semi-detached home in Riccall, North Yorkshire, England , was on fire, according to the U.K. newspaper The Times.

Olivia Patterson told BBC News that she was playing nearby 'when she saw flames and smoke coming from her home and the adjoining house.' The outlet reported, 'I didn't know what to think, so I went to tell Mommy,' the girl told the BBC. The girl apparently then woke up all three of them — and all managed to escape the fire unharmed.

She said, 'We are absolutely so proud of her.' 'She's six years old and ran a burning building.' She added, as the British news service SWNS reported, 'We can't believe Olivia got Laura out — she's six years old and ran a burning building.' The fire reportedly occurred on April 4. The next-door neighbor's house caught fire, which then quickly spread to the upstairs of the family's three-bedroom property, the outlets reported.

