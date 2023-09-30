Young Evangelicals fight climate change from inside the church: 'We can solve this crisis in multiple ways'

Elsa Barron is a climate research fellow working to educate peers in the Evangelical Christian church about the impacts of climate change. "There's a lot of emphasis on sort of God's divine care for the world and his good plan for the world," Barron told CBS News."But some people kind of take that and say ...

'If you think the world is at risk, then maybe you don't have enough trust or faith in God.'"CBS Saturday Morning

Barron tries to speak to her community the best way she knows how: by quoting from the Bible. With passages like Genesis 2:15, which says that"the Lord God took the man and put him in the Garden of Eden to cultivate and keep it," she hopes to encourage peers in the church to look seriously at the impacts of climate change.

"What does loving our neighbors really look like in a world where the sorts of decisions are directly impacting people's ability to live in their homes across the world, or to manage their crops or have food or water to drink?" Barron said. headtopics.com

Barron isn't the only Evangelical Christian trying to make a difference.

