Young Cast of Movie Reflects on Their Rise to Fame

The evening before hitting the red carpet for their Los Angeles premiere, the young cast of, sat around a table at a restaurant in the city, reflecting. Ten years ago, ahead of the franchise’s first hit film, the table may have been filled with then up-and-comers Jennifer Lawrence, Liam Hemsworth, and Josh Hutcherson, but those three haven’t been connected to Suzanne Collins’ books since their last movie premiered in 2015.

No, on that Sunday night, the table was filled with new, but decidedly on-the-rise actors Rachel Zegler, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andrés Rivera, andthe next day, just hours before stepping on the red carpet in an arm-bearing, black Tom Ford tank top. One doesn’t have to take Blyth’s word for it, however. The cast’s camaraderie has been apparent, playing out on their trio of premieres and increated on-set. “It's really nice to have actors who are all around the same age, all in our twenties,” he continues. “And we’re all at slightly different points in our careers, but we’re really just starting out, so we can go through it togethe

United States Headlines Read more: WMAG »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SCREENRANT: Young Avengers Movie Teased By 2 Potential Cast Members After Years Of RumorsThe MCU has been setting up the Young Avengers across several movies and series, and Marvel stars now seemingly address the team's future in a video.

Source: screenrant | Read more »

PAGESİX: Heather Rae Young noticeably absent from 'Selling Sunset' Season 7 cast pictureOn Thursday, Netflix released the promo pic on their company’s official Instagram account but the new mom was nowhere to be found alongside the cast.

Source: PageSix | Read more »

BİLLBOARD: Makin' Tracks: Chris Young's 'Young Love and Saturday Nights'The country star’s latest release is featured in this week’s Makin’ Tracks.

Source: billboard | Read more »

VARİETY: ‘Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent’ Reveals Cast: Aden Young, More'Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent' announced its cast at MIPCOM on Monday, confirming six full-time leads, including Aden Young of 'Rectify.'

Source: Variety | Read more »

WSJ: How Young Is Too Young for a Crop Top?‘They sell faster than the full-length shirts,’ one retailer says

Source: WSJ | Read more »

PENNLİVE: Pa. young man accused of severely beating his ex-girlfriend’s young daughterThe Lycoming County 19-year-old also is charged with a recent assault of the toddler's mother.

Source: PennLive | Read more »