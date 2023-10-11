Young Americans Pose a Problem for Israel

As American sentiment toward the Israel-Palestine conflict continues to shift amid the ongoing reports of terror, young Americans tend to be more pro-Palestine than other age groups.A Pew Research report found that overall, Americans have more positive feelings toward Israel than Palestine—however, the gaps in attitude are noticeable between young and old Americans.

Republicans were far more positive toward Israeli people, with 78 percent very or somewhat favorable, while they saw Palestine people warmly just 37 percent of the time.Among Democrats, Americans were about equally pro-Israeli and Palestinian people, with 60 and 64 percent favorable toward the groups.

Read more:

Newsweek »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Makin' Tracks: Chris Young's 'Young Love and Saturday Nights'The country star’s latest release is featured in this week’s Makin’ Tracks.

Dominique Jackson Interview: Actress on Leadership, Life After 'Pose'The actress will receive a leadership award at the National LGBTQ Task Force's Miami gala that will be hosted by Latrice Royale and Dyllon Burnside with the theme 'Forever Strong, Unapologetically Queer.'

Can Americans have a not-racist conversation about border security?The wave of migrants could create opportunities for terrorists, and U.S. intelligence on such threats is clearly far from perfect.

Haley and Ramaswamy get buzz, but little support among Indian AmericansHaley and Ramaswamy’s conservative politics are at odds with the majority of Indian Americans, who are Democrats.

UW Ph.D. graduate among the Americans dead from Hamas attackHayim Katsman, Ph.D., a former University of Washington (UW) graduate, was one of the Americans found dead after Hamas attacked Be’eri in Southern Israel.

Native Americans celebrate their histories and cultures on Indigenous Peoples DayNative people celebrated their history on Monday with events across the U.S. marking Indigenous Peoples Day, from a sunrise gathering in Minneapolis to a rally in Maine.