Young Alabama Father Dies After Alleged Prison Gang Attack

A young Alabama father of two, who died after allegedly being beaten and sexually assaulted by a gang in prison, wrote an eerie Facebook post just days before the attack apparently unfolded. 'How every body doing I ain't got to much longer left pray for me I'm coming home better then I was before drug free it's been a crazy ride 3 different prisons now. It's almost over,' Daniel Terry Williams, 22, wrote on Oct.

15, about one week before his family says he was brutally beaten by a prison gang on Oct. 19. Williams was likely referring to his upcoming release from the Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore, Alabama, on Nov. 9 — the same day he died after being taken off life support, as his father and stepmother previously told Fox News Digital. He was serving a one-year sentence for assault and theft charges as part of a plea agreement, according to Jefferson County court records. He had only been at Staton for about two weeks following a transfer to the Elmore facility when he was allegedly beaten and sexually assaulted last mont

