‘You should leave:’ Councilmember pushes Regency Square Mall ownership to clean up or get out

There are those who remember the Regency Square Mall when it was in its prime like recent high school graduate Lorenzo Saliard, who used to frequent the mall with his family and friends.Councilmember Ken Amaro (R-District 1) also has fond memories of the Regency.
Councilmember Ken Amaro (R-District 1) also has fond memories of the Regency. “If you’re not going to be a good news partner, you should leave. And I don’t know what’s the thinking. Why would you invest so much in this property and just let it go to waste?” Amaro said.
“It was a great place to chill as a kid,” Saliard said.
He’s reached out to state legislators from the area as well as city agencies, looking for ways to get the mall out of disarray.
It’s positive news to those like Saliard, who hope to one day see the mall return to its former glory.
“It definitely reflects your childhood, and how many people that actually used to be here and bring joy to this mall. But it would be good if we had new ownership and start building it back up to turn it into that place I once had as a kid,” Saliard said.
Action News Jax reached out to the mall owners asking for comment on the latest closure and the councilmember's call for them to sell the property.
