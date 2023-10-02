‘You should leave:’ Councilmember pushes Regency Square Mall ownership to clean up or get out

There are those who remember the Regency Square Mall when it was in its prime like recent high school graduate Lorenzo Saliard, who used to frequent the mall with his family and friends.Councilmember Ken Amaro (R-District 1) also has fond memories of the Regency.

Councilmember Ken Amaro (R-District 1) also has fond memories of the Regency. “If you’re not going to be a good news partner, you should leave. And I don’t know what’s the thinking. Why would you invest so much in this property and just let it go to waste?” Amaro said.

Read more:

WOKVNews »

Rantz: Councilmember complains about results of his own defunding, reformsKing County Councilmember Girmay Zahilay complains that putting criminals in jail is unrealistic because our criminal legal systems are at a 'breaking point.' He hopes you don't realize he's one of the local radicals pushing to starve the criminal justice system of resources.

Man shot at Southlands MallAurora Police said no suspects are in custody.

Royals square off against the Yankees with series tied 1-1Both the Kansas City Royals and the New York Yankees are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Man riding scooter killed in Logan Square hit-and-runA driver ran a red light and fatally struck a man on a scooter in Logan Square Sunday morning.

Bizarre YouTube prank gone wrong that left man shot, sent mall into panic heads to courtThe internet is blowing up over a bizarre YouTube prank gone wrong that ended in court after a delivery driver shot a YouTuber.

Man riding scooter killed in Logan Square hit-and-run crash, Chicago police sayThe 42-year-old victim was riding a motorized scooter when he was hit by a car that did not stop at a red light, Chicago police said.

There are those who remember the Regency Square Mall when it was in its prime like recent high school graduate Lorenzo Saliard, who used to frequent the mall with his family and friends.

“It was a great place to chill as a kid,” Saliard said.

Councilmember Ken Amaro (R-District 1) also has fond memories of the Regency.

‘Just falling apart:’ Regency Square Mall continues to see problems in its deteriorating conditionNow, with Lens Crafters becoming the latest tenant departure, Amaro is calling for the mall’s owners, Mason Asset Management and Namdar Realty Group to do the same.

“If you’re not going to be a good news partner, you should leave. And I don’t know what’s the thinking. Why would you invest so much in this property and just let it go to waste?” Amaro said.

He’s reached out to state legislators from the area as well as city agencies, looking for ways to get the mall out of disarray.

Caved roof, water damage, and mold pose threat as Regency Square Mall tenants ask for support

It’s positive news to those like Saliard, who hope to one day see the mall return to its former glory.

“It definitely reflects your childhood, and how many people that actually used to be here and bring joy to this mall. But it would be good if we had new ownership and start building it back up to turn it into that place I once had as a kid,” Saliard said.

Action News Jax reached out to the mall owners asking for comment on the latest closure and the councilmember’s call for them to sell the property.104.5 WOKV’s Payroll Payout!

Longtime ESPN, baseball and Olympics writer Jim Caple dies at 61

A 9-year-old girl who vanished from a New York state park has been found safe, police say

Sign up below to be added to our mailing list for the latest news updates, access to exclusive contests, and more!