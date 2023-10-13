You’re $100,000 Richer. Here Are 4 Ways to Spend It.

Many people who are blessed with financial security and receive a $100,000 windfall would look for a hot stock to buy. But there are lots of smart ways to put the money to use to improve your life that have nothing to do with investing.
Smart Giving Individuals should take “a step back and think about how to impact the organizations and people you care about,” UBS Private Wealth advisor Aileen Farrell Schruth suggests. That may lead you to give to charity. While writing a $100,000 check is nice, there are smarter ways to give, Schruth says.
Investors can contribute other assets, such as stocks, to a DAF, not just cash. Plus, money invested in the DAF grows tax free, which means you can take your time deciding which charities you want to support and when.
Here’s why: Historically, some investors have shied away from putting too much money in 529 plans for fear of ending up with unspent funds; money taken from a 529 plan and used for nonqualified education expenses can be subject to a 10% penalty plus federal, state, and local taxes. But starting Jan.
Wedding Bells and Bonds Some investors may want to set aside their windfall for big-ticket items they know they'll have to shell out for in a few years, such as replacing a roof, renovating a kitchen, or paying for a wedding. As every homeowner knows, renovation work can add up quickly. And weddings, well, the sky's the limit.
“If you have something very short term, I’d say buy a one- or two-year T-bill,” says alQuhtani, who is based in Doylestown, Pa. The yield on a one-year Treasury bill recently topped 5.5%, while the 10-year Treasury note reached 4.801%, its highest yield since August 2007. Investors may want to lock in these rates now; they could even see some appreciation if rates fall, notes alQuhtani.