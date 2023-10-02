You never, under any circumstances, had to hand it to RFK Jr.

Kennedy was initially propped up by some right-wing pundits as a challenger to President Joe Biden, as Kennedy had thrown himself into the thus-far nonexistent Democratic primary. It was indeed newsworthy, as Kennedy was pulling a significant minority of Democrats in polls.

Now Kennedy has apparently decided that he will drop out of the Democratic primary and instead run an independent campaign. That campaign would not harm Biden, as many on the Right hoped his Democratic primary campaign would.

RFK Jr: "I take more votes from President Trump than I do from President Biden." pic.twitter.com/HtyUtAr0yd — TheBlaze (@theblaze) October 2, 2023 Congrats Charlie Kirk! You helped sink your preferred candidate pic.twitter.com/cdcfrhr6TU

— John Hasson (@SonofHas) October 2, 2023 At best, this amounts to nothing as Kennedy fails to make the ballot in most states and disappears from the political scene. But if he does do any damage to a presidential nominee, it would likely be to whoever it is that the GOP nominates and not to Biden or whatever Democrat ends up at the top of the ticket. headtopics.com

All of this was unnecessary given that Kennedy is not some sane, reasonable, centrist Democrat. Aside from being a conspiracy theorist regarding all vaccines, Kennedy is a climate zealot who has called for the government to shut down “climate-denying” companies like ExxonMobil and Koch Industries. He also supports abortion up to birth.

Kennedy was never worthy of praise from the Right. The decision to promote him, by both politicians and pundits, was always foolish. He was always a conspiracy theorist and climate zealot who was the product of a political dynasty that should have been discarded decades ago. He may have been the enemy of the Right’s enemy, but he was never going to be a friend to the Right.

