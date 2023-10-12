You just won the Powerball jackpot — what should you do next?

One lucky person picked the winning $1.73 billion Powerball number in California. It is a life-changing amount of money for the lucky winner or winners — but not necessarily in a good way.

“The first step is really all about securing the ticket … because whoever has it is the owner,” says Pagliarini. “There’s no record of you having purchased that ticket with those numbers. So having that ticket is everything.”You have to document that this ticket is yours, which is why Pagliarini says legal experts recommend signing it. “I would absolutely sign it myself,” he adds.

Unfortunately, as noted, most states compel lottery winners to come forward publicly. If you have to reveal yourself and do press interviews, protect your personal information. Some past Powerball winners didn’t answer questions about any meaningful or personal significance associated with the winning numbers that they played, for example, or they refused to share details about their children. headtopics.com

Meanwhile, a financial adviser can assess your financial situation and help you decide whether it makes sense to take a lump sum of cash, or to collect your winnings over annual payments. A financial adviser can also help you manage your money so that you can check things off your bucket list without overspending.

“This is really the biggest financial decision you’ll ever make in your entire life,” he says. (Granted, it’s one that most of us will never have to make, since the odds of winning the lottery, let alone a jackpot of this size, are infinitesimal. headtopics.com

As far as taxes are concerned, Pagliarini still leans toward annuity — especially for a smaller jackpot, like if it was $1 million. That’s because you would get a lump-sum payment of about $600,000, which would put you in the highest federal and state income tax bracket (for single filers anyway) that year — versus taking an extra $30,000 a year for 30 years.

Read more:

MarketWatch »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Two $150,000 Powerball tickets sold in the Valley for Monday's Powerball drawingClayton Klapper is a Real-Time Editor at ABC15 Arizona.

Powerball’s luckiest winning numbers: These numbers are drawn most often in PowerballGet the latest New Jersey lottery results and drawings. Search NJ lotto daily winning numbers for Mega Millions, Power Ball, Pick 3, 6, 4, Cash 5, and others at NJ.com.

Second biggest lottery prize ever is up for grabs in Powerball drawingAfter 35 straight drawings without a big winner, Powerball players will have a shot Wednesday at a near-record jackpot worth an estimated $1.73 billion. It would be the second largest of any lottery prize ever, topped only by the $2.04 billion Powerball won by a player in California last November. The previous No. 2 was a $1.586 billion Powerball with three winners in California, Florida and Tennessee in 2016. Powerball’s terrible odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to generate big jackpots,

Powerball jackpot up to $1.73 billion as lottery losing streak continuesThe Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1.73 billion after no one matched the game’s six numbers and won the giant prize.

Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.7B after another drawing without a big winnerGet the latest Pennsylvania State Lottery results and drawings. Search PA lotto daily winning numbers for Poweball, Mix & Match, Cash 5 Drawing, Match 6 and more at PennLive.com

Powerball jackpot soars to $1.73 billion, 2nd largest in U.S. lottery historyGet the latest New Jersey lottery results and drawings. Search NJ lotto daily winning numbers for Mega Millions, Power Ball, Pick 3, 6, 4, Cash 5, and others at NJ.com.