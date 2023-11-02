HEAD TOPICS

‘You inspired me': Bruce Bochy hails Rangers' players after World Series win

NBCLA1 min.

After winning his fourth World Series as manager, Bruce Bochy told the Texas Rangers he's seen some things, but what they achieved was incredible.

News Source

NBCLA

"I'm just honored to ride with you, 11 straight road wins to do this. You guys inspired me. You guys wrote just history in Texas. Congrats, World Champions."21-year-old spent $300 to start his sticker side hustle — Now it brings in up to $38,000 a day: I was ‘unprepared' to go viral

United States Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment.
Please try again later.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DALLASNEWS: Rangers’ Bruce Bochy made all the right moves in Game 4 winGet this, if you can: All that stands between the Rangers and the first World Series title in their half-century of existence is one win in three tries.
Source: dallasnews | Read more ⮕

NJDOTCOM: Rangers World Series gear: How to get Rangers 2023 World Series Champions gear onlineFor the first time in their franchise’s history, the Texas Rangers are World Series champions.
Source: njdotcom | Read more ⮕

NYPOST: Rangers vs. Diamondbacks World Series Game 4 prediction: Stitches going with the RangersAndrew Heaney starts for the Rangers opposite Joe Mantiply.
Source: nypost | Read more ⮕

KENS5: 2023 World Series: Injured stars Adolis Garcia, Max Scherzer removed from Rangers World Series rosterThe accident happened around 12:05 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Martin.
Source: KENS5 | Read more ⮕

FOX32NEWS: World Series Game 5: Rangers beat the D-backs to win the World SeriesThe Texas Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 Wednesday night to win their first World Series in franchise history.
Source: fox32news | Read more ⮕

WASHINGTONPOST: World Series highlights: The Rangers are World Series champions for the first timeThe dynamic Texas Rangers, led by Manager Bruce Bochy, earned their first World Series title on Wednesday night.
Source: washingtonpost | Read more ⮕