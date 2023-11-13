At first glance, writer-director Nicole Holofcener’s witty, beautifully acted comedy seems like a mere light romp through monied Manhattan. But as she always does, Holofcener has deeper things on her mind. You Hurt My Feelings is a sharp and often poignant study of the mechanics of love, how its eagerness to support and encourage can sometimes have the exact opposite effect.

It’s a clever and thoughtful movie about white lies and well-meaning indulgence, wise in its detailed observation of human behavior. And what a human Holofcener has cast in the lead: Julia Louis-Dreyfus (who is also excellent in Holofcener’s Enough Said) gives a radiant star turn, as naturally dexterous with the film’s peppery comedy and she is with its bleary drama. It’s an immensely charismatic performance, one that would, in a just world, be recognized by awards-giving bodies at year’s end





🏆 41. VanityFair » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Urban Outfitters is selling ‘vintage retro’ iPods and millennials’ feelings are hurtUrban Outfitters is selling several older iPod models from the 2000s and billing them as 'vintage' and 'retro.'

Source: PhillyDailyNews - 🏆 41. / 55,44 Read more »

Kyle Richards Admits Mauricio Umansky's PDA With His 'DWTS' Partner 'Hurt Her Feelings'Amid rumors that their split has been faked for headlines, Kyle Richards is admitting that Mauricio Umansky's PDA with his DWTS partner 'hurt her feelings.'

Source: CELEBUZZ - 🏆 41. / 55,44 Read more »

Friendship Betrayal and Hurt Feelings on Reality TV ShowA costar reveals the hurt feelings and sense of betrayal after one cast member goes out of her way to spill the tea about another cast member's cancer diagnosis. The friendship between the two may never fully recover.

Source: TMZ - 🏆 41. / 55,44 Read more »

Whoopi Goldberg reflects on her infamous 1993 Oscars look 'everyone hated': 'It kept me from dressing up'“It hurt my feelings, I’m not going to lie. It hurt my feelings,” she recalled of the backlash from red carpet fashion critics.

Source: PageSix - 🏆 41. / 55,44 Read more »

Kelly Clarkson thanks her mum for making her write down her ‘bottled up’ feelingsYears after bottling up her emotions, Kelly Clarkson has thanked her mum for making her write down her feelings.

Source: KJNBNews - 🏆 41. / 55,44 Read more »

'The Golden Bachelor': Ellen Becomes the First Woman to Tell Gerry She's Falling in Love With HimThe retired teacher became the first woman to classify her feelings as 'love' this season.

Source: etnow - 🏆 41. / 55,44 Read more »