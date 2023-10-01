'You don't want to have to rely on somebody else': Seattle Mariners left looking up at Rangers, Astros after falling just short of playoffs

. From the All-Star break until the end of August, Rodríguez was the second-most valuable player in baseball, with a .365/.422/.635 slash line. Over that stretch, the Mariners went 31-12.

Two groups of Mariners players sat facing away from each other, watching TVs on either side of the clubhouse. Some wore their street clothes already, some stood around in towels, most were still in partially deconstructed uniforms. They did not talk much; instead, they just slumped into the couches as the outs stacked up. Toward the end, some players realized that the MLB app on their phones was a few seconds ahead of the TVs. Then they got up abruptly. A beat later, Corbin Carroll struck out swinging on a dropped ball in the dirt. The Mariners did not wait to watch him try to beat the throw to first, dispersing as he ran down the line to reckon with what had gone wrong. They knew; Seattle had been eliminated.

"At the end of the year," he said, "you don't want to have to rely on somebody else." "We definitely got a lot of things to look forward to," he said. "We're going to be here for a while, and we're going to keep competing.

Meanwhile, their deadline deals, which seemed to try to split the difference, shipping out closer Paul Sewald for bottom-of-the-order bats, proved productive. On Aug. 25, for the first time since Opening Day, Seattle was in first place. By Sept. 5, they were back in second and falling fast.

Which is how they ended up here: on the last day of September, sitting in a solemn clubhouse, watching the D-backs try to eke out a ninth-inning rally.

“It was not the most pleasant,” Rodríguez said a little while later of the experience of helplessly hoping another team could keep their chances alive. His sophomore season was a good one, but at exactly the wrong time, his bat went cold. The Mariners are playing their final 10 games against the same two division rivals that spent Saturday night celebrating. In 35 plate appearances through the first nine of those contests, Rodríguez has just four hits. And as J-Rod goes, so do the Mariners.

“At the end of the year,” he said, “you don't want to have to rely on somebody else.”

Still, ever the gracious and engaging face of the franchise, he offered optimism for the future.

“We definitely got a lot of things to look forward to,” he said. “We're going to be here for a while, and we're going to keep competing. We’re going to get right back into it. But we're not going to be needing to rely on somebody else to get to where we want to get.”

Maybe hope was the right sentiment, given the circumstances. But Cal Raleigh, the young catcher whose steady leadership guided an even younger pitching staff to season-long success this year and who has grown into something of a team spokesman, had more pointed critiques.

“We gotta become a better team,” he said. “We’ve been right at this 90-game mark for a few years now. ... I don’t think by any means we were a bad team this year, but it's not where we want to be. We want to be getting to the World Series. We [want to] make the playoffs every single year. In order to do that, some things have to change. And it starts with the players in the clubhouse.”

He wants the players to improve on intangibles, to grind out a few more games. But he also wants support from ownership and the front office. He wants the Mariners to stop having to be so scrappy, to instead reward and capitalize on their strong player development by supplementing it with established stars. To put it more bluntly, he wants his team to spend like they’re seriously trying to win a World Series.

“We gotta commit to winning,” he said. “We have to commit to going and getting those players you see other teams going out and getting: big-time pitchers, getting big-time hitters. We have to do that to keep up. I think we’ve done a great job growing some players here within the farm system, but you know, sometimes you got to go out, and you have to buy. That's just the name of the game. We'll see what happens this offseason. Hopefully we can add some players and become a better team.”

This year, the Mariners are 18th in MLB in payroll. There are playoff-bound teams below them in those rankings and baffling disappointments above them. It takes more than an upper-echelon payroll to field a contender, especially if you’re trying to do so for years to come. But the Mariners have shown that they can get close with the young core they have in-house. There’s good stuff in Seattle already. It took them all the way to the end, where they were left wishing they could be just a little more like the team that beat them.

“You look over at the other locker room right there,” Raleigh said, referencing the Rangers, “they've added more than anybody else, and you saw where it got them this year.”

Actually, we haven’t — not yet, anyway. Their season isn’t over.