You Can Watch Means Girls For Free Today

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Mean Girls is now available to watch for free on TikTok. Originally released in 2004, the teen comedy follows Lindsay Lohan as Cady Heron who, after being homeschooled in Africa, transfers to a public high school and is taken under the wing of the popular clique known as the Plastics, which includes Regina George (Rachel McAdams), Gretchen Wieners (Lacey Chabert), and Karen Smith (Amanda Seyfried).

Now, in honor of Mean Girls Day on October 3, an official Mean Girls TikTok account has been launched where the entire one-hour, 47-minute film is available to watch for free, broken up into 23 parts. The first part can be watched below, and then continued on TikTok:

The bio for the Mean Girls TikTok account reads, "Get in loser, we’re going shopping," perhaps the most famous quote from the movie, which is spoken to Cady by Regina as she pulls up in a sports convertible.

Why Mean Girls Is On TikTok In recent years, watching entire movies broken up into smaller parts has become a rising trend on TikTok, with the most viral example being the 1957 classic 12 Angry Men, which was discovered for the first time by the platform's younger demographic. While most of these accounts posting clips are pirating content, Mean Girls is one of the first examples of an actual studio, Paramount, leaning into the online trend. Their decision to release Mean Girls on TikTok is obviously in observance of October 3, though it's also likely to build hype for the Mean Girls musical early next year.

A movie adaptation of the Mean Girls stage musical was first announced in January 2020. It stars Angourie Rice as Cady, Reneé Rapp as Regina, Bebe Wood as Gretchen, and Avantika Vandanapu as Karen with Tina Fey and Tim Meadows reprising their roles. The movie musical finished filming in March 2023 before the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike, and it's set to be released in theaters on January 12, 2024. The stage musical was praised for recapturing the spirit of the original movie, so the film adaptation should be able to do the same for fans.