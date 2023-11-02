You can die happy now. The Texas Rangers are at long last World Series champions

Of the final out, Rangers third baseman Josh Jung said in a clubhouse drenched in Budweiser and champagne, “I just wanted to hug somebody.”Not only do the Rangers not make the playoffs, or the World Series very often, they don’t win in them. That futility is as much a fabric of their identity as the T on their cap.

“I’d say ‘23 makes up for ‘11,” said Rangers pitching coach Mike Maddux, who was with the club when they lost that painful series in St. Louis.The Rangers lost 100 games two seasons ago, and in 2022 completed their sixth consecutive losing year.“I am so happy for so many people,” Rangers general manager Chris Yong said, soaked from head to toe in champagne and beer. “There are so many people who have waited a long time for this. We changed the history of the Rangers.

After the Rangers finally managed to get a hit off Arizona starting pitcher Zac Gallen, they broke through with a precious run in the seventh inning. The Rangers offense eventually gave their staff breathing room by scoring four runs in the top of the ninth inning to blow open what previously was a tight game.

Seldom has there been a more tense blowout of a World Series than the one we just witnessed. Games 1, 3 and 5 were full of drama while 2 and 4 were not.

