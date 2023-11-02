York County Coroner's Office investigating man found dead in garage pit

According to the coroner's office, the deceased man was found entrapped facedown in a pit in the family's garage at 3:30 p.m. on Halloween. It was discovered that the victim had been working earlier in the day around a water valve in a pit that was in the garage.
Due to the constraints of the physical space, the coroner's office believed that the male could not have easily freed himself. It's not known if a medical event caused the incident, however upon further investigation, it was revealed that the death may have been due to positional asphyxia.
