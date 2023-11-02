York County Coroner's Office investigating man found dead in garage pit

According to the coroner's office, the deceased man was found entrapped facedown in a pit in the family's garage at 3:30 p.m. on Halloween. It was discovered that the victim had been working earlier in the day around a water valve in a pit that was in the garage.

Due to the constraints of the physical space, the coroner's office believed that the male could not have easily freed himself. It's not known if a medical event caused the incident, however upon further investigation, it was revealed that the death may have been due to positional asphyxia.WPMT would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.

United States Headlines Read more: FOX43 »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

STARTELEGRAM: Suspect charged in threat to shoot up Tarrant County office building, sheriff’s office saysIsaiah Peeks was arrested at a Fort Worth, TX home on Oct. 23, 2023. He made a threat to shoot up a Tarrant County Adult Probation Office on Sept. 28.

Source: startelegram | Read more ⮕

SFGATE: San Francisco reopens closed jail annex as inmate population surgesThe San Francisco County Sheriff’s Office is reopening an annex at County Jail 3.

Source: SFGate | Read more ⮕

ABC7CHICAGO: 72-year-old man killed in unincorporated Zion car crash identified by Lake County coronerA 72-year-old man who killed in a head-on car crash Tuesday morning in Lake County has been identified.

Source: ABC7Chicago | Read more ⮕

WGAL: Man found dead in garage pit at home in York CountyDue to the constraints of the space, it's believed the man couldn't free himself.

Source: WGAL | Read more ⮕

KIRO7SEATTLE: Thurston County Sheriff’s Office facing $950K budget cutSheriff Derek Sanders says he will be providing a list of what incidents deputies will no longer be able to respond to.

Source: KIRO7Seattle | Read more ⮕

WFAA: Suspect transported to hospital following chase and shootout with deputies, Rockwall County Sheriff's Office saysIn Rockwall County, there are major delays on I-30 Wednesday. Police have shut down a large portion of the highway at Dalrock Road.

Source: wfaa | Read more ⮕