Yoga-Studio Manager's Rebound Sex Adventure

In this week’s story, a yoga-studio manager recovers from a breakup with a guy who loves going down on her: 27, single, Portland . I wake up and start packing. Tomorrow, I’m flying to Portland to see L, someone I went on a fun Hinge date with more than two years ago. We’re both newly single, and I originally hit him up in the hopes of finding someone nice and familiar to fuck, only to discover he no longer lives in Los Angeles.

But we’ve been flirting over text, every other week or so, for a few months now. Somehow, flying to the Pacific Northwest for rebound sex feels more doable than downloading an app and going on a first date. Take a hot-yoga class and get a wax. I got my bikini line lasered years ago to prevent myself from performing minor surgery on ingrown hairs, but still — there’s nothing like the feeling of being freshly waxed. Make a batch of brownies for George, a good friend of mine who lives in my building and is cat-sitting for me during my sexcapad

Yoga Studio Manager Rebound Sex Portland Dating App

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheCut / 🏆 720. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Donation Yoga at Ranger CreekCome wind down after a long week with an hour long yoga class, and a few drinks from Ranger Creek. Yoga is hosted by Samantha Clayton and San Antonio Free Yoga. The Yoga class starts at 6:30pm, and is donation based. $5-15 is a suggested donation. Bring your yoga mat! Yoga goers will get 10% off their drink purchases for the evening.

Source: SAcurrent - 🏆 607. / 51 Read more »

“Free Yoga Weekend At Reunion Hot Yoga 4/6-4/7”From an email: 'We have an upcoming free yoga weekend event happening at Reunion 4/6-4/7: Join Reunion Hot Yoga in Park View, DC for a free weekend of yoga Saturday April 6th- Sunday April 7th. All classes are free, and new students can get their first month of membership for only $33 (normally $69) 4/6-4/7.

Source: PoPville - 🏆 435. / 53 Read more »

Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax Appointed as Austin City ManagerDallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax has been appointed as the new city manager for Austin. The Austin City Council will begin contract negotiations, including salary and starting date. The Dallas City Council's Ad Hoc Committee on Administrative Affairs met to discuss the appointment of Broadnax and the effective date of the interim city manager.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

Our Third Place, a youth drop-in center, offers social services in GlendaleThe center provides showers, food and laundry — as well as a recording studio and art studio.

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »

Beats Partners with Alo Yoga for New Beats Fit Pro EditionBeats has unveiled a collaboration with Alo Yoga for a new edition of its Fit Pro earbuds. The exclusive collaboration features a glossy black finish with polished chrome-like hits, making these wireless earbuds suitable for both studio and street use. The Beats x Alo collaboration celebrates the impact of both brands on fitness and culture.

Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »

Ethereum's Price Drops Below $4,000 Level, Bullish Rebound PossibleEthereum's price fails to climb back above $4,000 level and is currently dropping lower. Bullish rebound still possible. $3,000 support level a probable target. RSI indicates oversold condition.

Source: Crypto_Potato - 🏆 568. / 51 Read more »