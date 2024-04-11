Yoán Moncada to Miss Significant Time with Leg Injury

Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoán Moncada will miss at least three months — and maybe the entire season — with a severe leg injury sustained while running to first base on Tuesday night. Moncada, who has been slowed by numerous injuries in recent years, suffered a strained adductor as he tried to beat out an infield grounder in the second inning of Chicago's 7-5 win over the Guardians.

'When I was running down the line, I felt like something broke,' Moncada said through a translator on Wednesday as he stood in the hallway outside Chicago's clubhouse. The 28-year-old Moncada had been dealing with discomfort in the same leg for a few days leading into the game. After hitting a chopper to third, Moncada was sprinting at full speed when he collapsed nearing the bag. He writhed in pain on the ground for several minutes before he had to be helped to his feet and assisted in getting off the field. 'It was painful for me to watch,' manager Pedro Grifol said. Moncada said it's the most painful injury of his career. He labored to walk back into the clubhouse after speaking with reporters. He's the third regular to be injured already this season for the White Sox, who are already missing outfielder Luis Robert Jr. (hip flexor) and slugger Eloy Jimenez (adductor) and off to a 2-9 start. The timetable for Robert's return remains unknown while Jimenez could be back as early as this weeken

