Yoán Moncada Sidelined with Left Adductor Strain

Yoán Moncada of the Chicago White Sox suffered a left adductor strain during a game against the Cleveland Guardians . He will be out for an estimated three to six months.

Yoán Moncada Chicago White Sox Injury Left Adductor Strain Cleveland Guardians

