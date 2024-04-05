YMCA Celebrates 20 Years of PLAY Program with LA Kings Ball Hockey

The YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles celebrated 20 years of its countywide PLAY program at the North Valley YMCA in Porter Ranch on Thursday, April 4 featuring the LA Kings Ball Hockey, an eight-week session with weekly practices and one game each Saturday. The Kings program, which teaches kids about teamwork, sportsmanship and fair play while applying hockey skills that strengthen their coordination and confidence, supplements the PLAY program.

Each of the two dozen students who participated in Porter Ranch on Thursday were given a hockey stick, some of which were taller than the child. They batted around a neon orange-colored ball with the stick in several drills before being divided into two teams

