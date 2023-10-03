Yield Protocol announces closure amid weak demand and regulatory challenges

egulatory pressure from global watchdogs. The DeFi sector also faces broader challenges after high-profile collapses in the crypto sector.that it will cease its operations. The platform said in an official statement that Yield Protocol will not be launching a fixed-rate series in March 2024. It has restricted borrowing and lending activities to the December 2023 series.

The platform highlighted that the move comes at a time of weak demand for fixed-rate borrowing on the platform. Yield also notes that the complex regulatory environment in theDeFi pressured by regulatory uncertainty faces heightened scrutiny. In the US, the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) has been actively clamping down on crypto-lending products.

The consequences of this regulatory pressure have been felt across the DeFi sector. There has been a significant decline in Total Value Locked (TVL) in DeFi protocols since the FTX collapse. The TVL currently stands at approximately $38 billion, marking a substantial decrease from the $178 billion recorded in November 2021 and the $160 billion seen in April 2022, based on DefiLlama figures.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. headtopics.com

SEC files opposition to Coinbase motion for lawsuit dismissal, response due on October 24 Optimism price has been in a downtrend since the beginning of August, with no recovery noted recently. Whale addresses in the same duration have seen a significant increase in their OP holdings.

Read more:

FXStreetNews »

Protocol Village: Babylon Unveils Bitcoin Staking Protocol for Cosmos EcosystemThe latest in blockchain tech upgrades, funding announcements and deals. For the week of Oct. 2-8, with live updates throughout.

HackerNoon Releases “The Editing Protocol” - Technical Documentation for Digital Publishing at ScaleThe Editing Protocol is a machine and human hybrid protocol for improving story quality and distribution.

BOJ announces additional bond buying after yield hits decade high By ReutersBOJ announces additional bond buying after yield hits decade high

S&P 500 Earnings Yield Hits Highest Level Since Mid-May ’23Stocks Analysis by Brian Gilmartin covering: S&P 500, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SPDR® S&P 500, S&P 500 Futures. Read Brian Gilmartin's latest article on Investing.com

Stocks Week Ahead: Yield Curve to Keep Driving Markets Despite Data-Heavy CalendarMarket Overview Analysis by Michael Kramer covering: S&P 500, United States 2-Year, United States 10-Year, 10-2 Year Treasury Yield Spread. Read Michael Kramer's latest article on Investing.com

10-year Treasury yield rises as investors weigh interest rate outlookU.S. Treasury yields climbed on Monday, with the 10-year yield hovering just below the latest 15-year high it hit last week.