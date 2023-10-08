Yes, Yellowstone is Different on CBS. Here's Why

Almost a month into its broadcast debut on CBS, fans are loving Yellowstone. While the Paramount Network series is currently in its fifth season — with fans eagerly awaiting the second half of said fifth season — for many, watching the wildly popular series on CBS from the very first episode is their first exposure to the Dutton family saga.
Ahead of the series' network television debut in September, a CBS representative confirmed to Country Living that some changes had been made to episodes to meet the network's Broadcast Standards. However, per that report, the changes are minor and don't interfere with the integrity of the series.
Thus far, those edits have been met with mixed response from fans. After the series' broadcast debut, many took to social media to criticize the changes, noting that many scenes with workers on the Yellowstone ranch had been completely removed and that sex scenes had also been altered. headtopics.com
The Edits Have Not Hurt Yellowstone's PopularityWhile CBS's broadcast version of Yellowstone is somewhat different from its original version, that hasn't hurt viewership. The series continues to be a huge ratings win for the network with last week's airing of the fourth episode bringing in an average of 4.4 million viewers, making it the number one scripted show for the week.
Yellowstone's broadcast success has been interesting to watch. The Taylor Sheridan created series' CBS debut was a huge success for the network with 6. headtopics.com
Yellowstone airs Sunday nights on CBS. The first four seasons of the series are also available to stream on Peacock.