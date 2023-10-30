'Yes, but...' statements on Israel and Ukraine are commonplace, but undermine compassion

People hold flags and signs as they participate in a rally held in support of Israel at University of California, Berkeley campus in Berkeley, Calif., Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. (Jessica Christian/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)In these turbulent times, a heavy sense of foreboding weighs on my heart and soul, reminiscent of the anguish that engulfed our nation on September 11. Like many of you, I harbor deep concerns about our world’s future and humanity’s very essence.

I questioned the purpose of Holocaust Museums and memorials if we readily dismiss evil through moral relativism. Sen. Lindsey Graham, returning from a Senate delegation to Israel, described the horrifying murders of innocent babies, families, and grandmothers. He emphasized the inhumanity, depravity, and unimaginable horror that unfolded on October 7. Yet despite validation of the atrocities, I have been approached by people eager to offer their “yes, but” rebuttals.

Once again, though, we hear the “yes but” comments like “Yes, but Ukraine is corrupt” or “Yes, but I don’t trust Zelensky.”in other areas of the world. However, Christians must extend empathy and acknowledge fear before endorsing any foreign policy stance. And we must adamantly state that depravity and terror are never justifiable. headtopics.com

Remember the grief and fear you felt on September 11 and recognize it in others. While we may have differing political opinions and solutions to these conflicts, let us start by acknowledging our shared humanity. Let us refuse to justify depravity and terror. As a nation, let us remember the pain of others, particularly women and children.

