Yemeni Protesters Show Solidarity with Gaza

Every Friday since October 20, 2023, protesters in Yemen have hit the streets to protest the war on Gaza . In a similar show of solidarity, in November Yemen -based Houthi rebels started targeting ships in the Red Sea to put pressure on Israel to end its war on Gaza . The Houthis, initially a rebel group aligned with Shia Islam formed in the late 1980s, eventually overthrew Yemen ’s government in 2014, and have since retained control over significant areas of Yemen and its population.

In response to Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, in early January the U.S. and U.K. began launching airstrikes on Yemeni soil and have, over the following three months, launched hundreds more. On Thursday, April 4, Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi said some 424 U.S

Yemen's Houthis Target Israel-Bound Ships in Solidarity with GazaAbdul Malik al Houthi, leader of Yemen's Houthis, says his group targeted 90 Israel-bound or Israel-linked ships in Red Sea, in solidarity with besieged Palestinians of Gaza. Some 37 people were killed and 30 others wounded in 424 air strikes, conducted by the US and UK on Yemen in around three months, Abdul Malik al Houthi, leader of Yemen's Houthi, has said in a televised speech. Al-Houthi said on Thursday that 90 Israel-bound or Israel-linked ships had been targeted in the Red Sea by his fighters, while Houthi drone attacks had increased and expanded to additional regions. The Houthis, who control Yemen's capital and most populous areas, have attacked international shipping in the Red Sea since November in solidarity with the besieged Palestinians of Gaza, drawing US and British strikes since February.

