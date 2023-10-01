Yemen’s state-run airline suspends the only route out of Sanaa over Houthi restrictions on its funds

Yemen’s state-run carrier says it has suspended the only air route out of the country's rebel-held capital to protest Houthi restrictions on its funds. Yemen’s civil war began in 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and forced the government into exile. The Saudi-led coalition entered the war in early 2015 to try restore the government to power.

The fighting became a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran, causing widespread hunger and misery in Yemen, which even before the conflict had been the Arab world’s poorest country. The war has killed more than 150,000 people, including fighters and civilians, and created one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters.

Fourth Bahraini serviceman dies after Houthi drone attack close to Saudi borderA fourth Bahraini serviceman died on Friday following a Houthi drone attack on Monday against forces of the Saudi-led coalition in Saudi Arabia near the border with Yemen, the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) said on Friday.

