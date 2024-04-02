Yelp Ranks San Diego County's Best Ramen Restaurants

If you're searching for hot, delicious, umami ramen in San Diego County, here are some of California's best, according to Yelp. More than a dozen restaurants in San Diego County were ranked on Yelp's list of the 100 best places to enjoy a bowl of ramen in the Golden State. San Diego County was well represented on Yelp's list, with 13 ramen restaurants making the cut.

Yelp compiled the list by identifying businesses in the Ramen category with a large concentration of reviews mentioning relevant keywords, and then ranked those spots based on factors such as total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords

