Yellowstone: The Dutton Family Tree Explained

To help keep things straight — both for fans new to the series and those who are eagerly awaiting the return of Yellowstone for its remaining Season 5 episodes as well as the second season of 1923 — we're breaking down the Dutton family tree.

And, before you get too deep into things just be warned: there will be spoilers for Yellowstone, 1883, and 1923 beyond this point.

1883 debuted on Paramount+ in 2021 — three years into Yellowstone's run on Paramount Network — but the series established the founding of the Yellowstone Ranch and the Dutton's who began it: James Dutton (Tim McGraw) and his wife Margaret (Faith. Hill). James and Margaret had three children: Elsa, John, and Spencer. Elsa died after being shot by a Lakota warrior. James dies in 1893 after being mortally wounded by horse thieves. Margaret dies roughly a year or so later after sending a letter to James' brother Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) and his wife Cara (Helen Mirren) asking for help. They arrive to find Margaret dead from hypothermia and John and Spencer starving.

Paramount Network's massive hit series Yellowstone is now airing on CBS, giving broadcast audiences a chance to take in the story of the Dutton family in its current iteration: patriarch John Dutton III (Kevin Costner) and his children as they continue to own and manage the Yellowstone Ranch amid threats to its continued existence both from the outside world and, to an extent, from within. While the series is airing from its very first episode on CBS on Sunday nights, there are five seasons of Dutton family drama to take in as well as two prequel spinoffs — 1883 and 1923 — that also dig into the Dutton family and its history. That makes for a lot of moving parts and a lot of family and stories being referenced.

To help keep things straight — both for fans new to the series and those who are eagerly awaiting the return of Yellowstone for its remaining Season 5 episodes as well as the second season of 1923 — we're breaking down the Dutton family tree. And, before you get too deep into things just be warned: there will be spoilers for Yellowstone, 1883, and 1923 beyond this point.

The Dutton Family in 1883 James and Margaret Dutton

1883 debuted on Paramount+ in 2021 — three years into Yellowstone's run on Paramount Network — but the series established the founding of the Yellowstone Ranch and the Dutton's who began it: James Dutton (Tim McGraw) and his wife Margaret (Faith. Hill). James and Margaret had three children: Elsa, John, and Spencer. Elsa died after being shot by a Lakota warrior. James dies in 1893 after being mortally wounded by horse thieves. Margaret dies roughly a year or so later after sending a letter to James' brother Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) and his wife Cara (Helen Mirren) asking for help. They arrive to find Margaret dead from hypothermia and John and Spencer starving.

Other members of the Dutton family introduced in 1883 include Claire Dutton (Dawn Olivieri), James and Jacob's sister who dies by suicide and Claire's daughter Mary Abel who died when the family's camp in Texas was attacked.Jacob is the brother of James Dutton and Cara is his wife. They end up taking care of and raising both Spencer and John after their parents' deaths and also take over the Yellowstone in the early 1900s.

John Dutton (James Badge Dale) marries Emma (Marley Shelton) and has a son, Jack Dutton. John works on the Yellowstone alongside Jacob, but dies in 1923, killed in a feud between cattle ranchers and sheep herders. Emma later dies by suicide following John's death.Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) is the son of James and Margaret. He is a World War I veteran who spends time in Africa before being called back to the Yellowstone. He marries Alex, a woman he meets in Africa.

Jack Dutton is the son of John and Emma who lives and works on the Yellowstone with his father and uncle. He marries Elizabeth. It is unclear at this point who ends up being the parents of John Dutton II — Spencer and Alex or Jack and Elizabeth. We also do not meet John Dutton II at any point, though he's seen as old man in Yellowstone flashbacks and is John III's father.

The Dutton Family in Yellowstone John Dutton III and Evelyn Dutton

John III (Kevin Costner) is the current patriarch of the Dutton family. He was married to Evelyn and has four children: Lee, Beth, Kayce, and Jamie. Evelyn died in 1997 in a horseback riding accident.The eldest of John III and Evelyn's children, Lee died in the first episode of Yellowstone when he is shot in a dispute over stolen cattle.Beth (Kelly Reilly) is the only daughter of John III and Evelyn. When we meet her, she is living and working in Salt Lake City, but comes back home to the Yellowstone at her father's request. She has a long history with Yellowstone cowboy Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser).Kayce (Luke Grimes) is John III and Evelyn's youngest son. He is married to Monica Long from the Broken Rock Reservation and they have one son, Tate.Jamie (Wes Bentley) is actually the adopted son of John III and Evelyn. John's biological father was a man named Garrett Randall, who murdered Jamie's mother when he was a baby. Jamie ends up dealing with Garrett himself as an adult. Jamie has a complicated and contentious relationship with his Dutton family — especially Beth.