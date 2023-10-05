‘Yellowstone’ actress Jen Landon is galloping away from her $1.8 million Venice townhouse

Jen Landon, who plays Teeter on the hit television series “Yellowstone,” is ready to ride off from her Venice, CA, townhouse.In 2010, the home last changed hands for $975,000.

Stay awhile Enter through the home’s glass-paned front door and into a light-filled oasis with soaring ceilings. The first floor’s open and airy layout makes the house feel even bigger than it is. Next, is the perfectly appointed kitchen that covers all bases. There’s also a large breakfast bar and plenty of storage space to keep things neat and tidy.

Spa-inspired space Continue on upstairs to the captivating primary suite, which has a seating area and custom walk-in closet. But that’s not all. The main bedroom opens to a roof deck with 360-degree views. Big enough to fit lounge chairs and a dining set, it’s a great place to entertain or just relax. headtopics.com

Near everything Additional amenities include a garage painted with an eye-catching mural, two parking spaces, and extra storage.

Jen Fulwiler - Maternal InstinctJen Fulwiler - Maternal Instinct Jen Fulwiler is a standup comic, bestselling author, and mom of six. She was the host of the daily talk radio show The Jen Fulwiler Show on the national SiriusXM network, and when she launched her own podcast, This Is Jen, it debuted in the iTunes Comedy Top 10. She has been featured on the Today Show and CNN, and her viral social media sketches have racked up millions of views. Her standup comedy special, The Naughty Corner, is out now on Amazon.

