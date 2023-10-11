Yellen: Nothing off the table with Iran funds

Janet Yellen said the funds were made available solely for humanitarian purposes, such as food and medicine. | Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/AP PhotoTreasury Secretary Janet Yellen kept open the possibility of refreezing $6 billion worth of Iranian oil revenue currently being held in Qatar.

“I wouldn’t take anything off the table in terms of possible future action, but I certainly don’t want to get ahead of ourselves now,” Yellen said at a press conference Wednesday at the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank being held this week in Marrakech, Morocco.

The funds, released to Iran under certain conditions as part of a prisoner-exchange deal in September, have come under new scrutiny since Hamas’s attack on Israel. Some Israeli officials say between Iran and the attack by the Gaza-based group, which the U.S. and other Western nations have designated as a terrorist organization.(R-S.C.), the top Republican on the Senate Banking Committee, this week called for Yellen to testify on the release of the $6 billion. headtopics.com

“The Senate should also investigate what led the Biden administration to allow a transfer of $6 billion to Iran and how it could expect Iran to not use that money to continue to fuel terrorism,” Scott said.

Yellen said the funds were made available solely for humanitarian purposes, such as food and medicine., which were released after the U.S. waived sanctions allowing banks to convert the money that had been blocked in South Korea and transfer it to Qatar’s central bank.“We have sanctions on Hamas, on Hizbollah,” she said. headtopics.com

Read more:

politico »

Yellen Says U.S. Is Considering New Sanctions on Iran and HamasThe Treasury secretary said that she is not yet seeing an economic impact from the Israel-Gaza war.

US likely to step up Russian oil price cap enforcement as efficacy wanes, Yellen saysBreanne Deppisch is an energy and climate policy reporter at the Washington Examiner. A former national political reporter, she has closely covered campaigns, Congress, and the White House since 2016.

Yellen and rest of Bidenomics team ignore middle-class misery their policies createas Federal Reserve chair and now as secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen has been woefully disconnected from everyday Americans and their current financial plight.

US Treasury's Yellen pledges support for Morocco's quake recovery effortsUS Treasury's Yellen pledges support for Morocco's quake recovery efforts

Yellen Reiterates: US Economy Headed for Soft LandingU.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Wednesday she continued to expect the U.S. economy would have a soft landing, even though the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas brought additional risks.

Yellen, PBOC's Pan to meet for talks including on debtYellen, PBOC's Pan to meet for talks including on debt