Yazhouwan National Laboratory: Innovating Agriculture for the Future

Founded in 2022, the Yazhouwan National Laboratory (YNL) is one of the most prestigious entities for innovation in science and technology in China, headquartered in Sanya, Hainan. YNL is committed to developing superior and environmentally friendly crops and livestock breeds for future agriculture by exploring fundamental principles in plant, microbial and animal sciences and developing cutting-edge technologies.

YNL strives to motivate the world’s top scientists to tackle national and global challenges in food security. YNL capitalizes on state-of-the-art facilities to spearhead cutting-edge research on future crops and livestock breeds to achieve international recognition of excellence. YNL acknowledges personal and team contributions to scientific breakthroughs and technological advancements by developing effective incentive programs that provide a clear pathway for smooth career development and competitive performance-based remuneratio

