Yardeni raises odds of a recession after Hamas attack on Israel

Yardeni Research now sees an increased risk of a recession before the end of next year, after the start of the Israel-Hamas war on Saturday.

A quick ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, as seen in the past, is unlikely as it’s a war between Israel and Iran, in their view. Yardeni warned that the war could widen to include Hezbollah, “Iran’s proxy in Lebanon,” and raised the possibility of the U.S. tightening sanctions on Iran’s oil exports.

West Texas Intermediate crude prices CL00, -0.31% were trading down slightly on Tuesday morning at around $86 a barrel, according to FactSet data, at last check. Last month Yardeni raised the odds of a recession to 25% as a result of its concern about the potential for a debt crisis tied to U.S. federal government deficits that are too wide. Financial markets are worried about the issue, the analysts said. headtopics.com

“The Bond Vigilantes seem to have saddled up and formed a posse of rough riders aiming to bring law and order back to fiscal policy,” they said, pointing to the recent surge in long-term Treasury yields.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Death toll nears 1,200, including 9 U.S. citizensIsrael formally declared war on Hamas Sunday following unprecedented attacks by Hamas that left hundreds dead.

