Yankees Unfazed by Earthquake During Batting Practice

The Yankees are expecting rumbling from the crowd for their home opener , but the shaking from an earthquake during batting practice didn't seem to catch them off guard either. A 4.8-magnitude quake with an epicenter in New Jersey shook the entire Tri-State area around 10:20 a.m. Friday and sent tremors through the Bronx . At the time, second baseman Gleyber Torres was at the plate and didn't seem to notice the 30-second earthquake.

Instead, he was laser-focused on the pitch, emphasizing the 'bomb' in 'Bronx Bombers.' Most of the players told FOX 5 NY's Tina Cervasio that they didn't even feel it. 'They were saying though that their wives were all calling them, and their wives all felt it,' she said. 'I grew up in these things,' Yankees manager Aaron Boone, who spent much of his childhood in California, told mlb.com. 'I thought it was the sound system actually. Then I’m like, ‘No, that wasn’t the sound system.’ I felt that; just vibration under my feet. I’m used to it.

Yankees Earthquake Home Opener Bronx Gleyber Torres Aaron Boone

