Yankees to 'make some change' after '23 struggles, owner says - ESPN

owner Hal Steinbrenner says the team may make personnel changes after three days of meetings last week that followed New York's worst season in three decades.

"We're going to make some changes. Some may be more subtle than others," Steinbrenner said Wednesday during Sportico's Invest in Sports conference."Possibly personnel but not necessarily personnel. It could be practices. It could be the way we communicate.

New York failed to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The Yankees finished 82-80, their worst record since 1992, despite a 2023 payroll projected at $281 million and a luxury tax bill estimated at $31 million."At times it got little dicey, but it was respectful," he said. headtopics.com

Steinbrenner recalled asking the group to"check egos at the doors." Among the topics were player health, clubhouse culture, analytics and scouting. "I want you to challenge everything, all of our philosophies," he said."I want you to challenge each other."

Steinbrenner's father, George, bought the Yankees in 1973, and Hal became controlling owner in 2008. George Steinbrenner died in 2010. Hal Steinbrenner said the team will stay within the family and that nephews and nieces could one day succeed him. headtopics.com

