Yankees Reliever Jonathan Loaisiga Placed on 60-Day IL with Right Flexor Strain

Yankees reliever Jonathan Loaisiga was placed on the 60-day IL Friday, just hours before first pitch of New York’s home opener, with a right flexor strain . Retroactive to Thursday, the right flexor strain occurs in the hip when one or more of the muscles that bring the knee up and down become stretched or torn. This comes as a blow for a reliever who has had repeated injury stints, with his last two IL visits last season attributed to elbow inflammation.

He’s had shoulder inflammation in 2021 and 2022 as well. With this, the Yankees called up Dennis Santana, a right-hander with an 8-14 career record. Santana was with the Dodgers from 2018-2021 when they traded him to the Texas Rangers, where he stayed until the end of the 2022 seaso

Yankees Jonathan Loaisiga 60-Day IL Right Flexor Strain Injury Dennis Santana

