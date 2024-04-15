Yankees Radio Broadcaster John Sterling Retires After 35 Years

Sterling was the voice of the New York Yankees for 35 years, calling more than 5,500 games since he took over the mic in 1989 Yankees radio broadcaster John Sterling , who first started calling games for the Bronx Bombers in 1989, is retiring effective immediately, the team announced Monday.

Sterling has called 5,420 regular season games and 211 postseason games, including 5,060 consecutive games from Sept. 1989 to July 2019, according to the team.“I am a very blessed human being," Sterling said in a statement."I have been able to do what I wanted, broadcasting for 64 years. As a little boy growing up in New York as a Yankees fan, I was able to broadcast the Yankees for 36 years. It’s all to my benefit, and I leave very, very happy.

Sterling will be honored by the team in a pregame ceremony on Saturday and will also make an appearance in the WFAN radio booth during the game. "Yankees radio will never quite sound the same without the signature voice, wit and humor of John Sterling. To generations of Bronx Bombers fans, he was a beloved companion that when you heard John, you knew it was time for baseball," the station said.

Yankees fans will miss hearing his signature victory call, “Ballgame over! The Yankees win … theeeeeee Yankees win!," the team said.

